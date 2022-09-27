Special Olympics Fall Tournament Starts Next Week, Volunteers Needed

"Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt." That is the Special Olympics Athlete Oath and if there is one phrase that represents everything that the Special Olympics Wyoming athletes are about, it is that.

Casper will have the chance to see Special Olympics Wyoming athletes up close, as its annual Fall Tournament Competition begins next week.

That's according to a press release from Special Olympics Wyoming, who wrote that "Nearly 900 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, Unified Sports® partners, coaches, friends, family and volunteers from throughout Wyoming will travel to Casper to attend the 2022 Special Olympics Wyoming Fall Tournament held October 5-7 in Casper, Wyoming."

Athletes will compete in a variety of events over the those three days, including Bocce, Bowling, Cycling, and Soccer.

"Competition takes place throughout the three days at Boomtown (formerly Sunrise) and El Marko Lanes for Bowling, the North Casper Soccer fields for Soccer and Bocce, and at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park for Cycling," the release stated. "Athletes and coaches will also be hosted for lunches at Troopers Bingo and a Victory Banquet and Dance at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds."

The release noted that there is a contingency plan in place in the case of inclement weather.

These athletes will come from around Wyoming to show off their skills, with athletes hailing from Cody, Lander, Powell, Riverton, Washakie County, Bridger Valley, Evanston, Sweetwater County, Jackson, Cheyenne, Goshen County, Laramie, Platte County, Buffalo, Crook County, Sheridan, Gillette, Johnson County, Casper, Douglas, and Lusk.

The release stated that the Fall Tournament Opening Ceremony will be held in the Natrona County High School gymnasium on Wednesday, October 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will include a celebration of Special Olympics Wyoming's 50 anniversary, complete with special guests and a recap of 50 years in Wyoming.

This is sure to be an incredible, memorable, and special event. Special Olympics Wyoming is currently seeking volunteers to help with the various activities.

"Volunteers are the backbone of Special Olympics Wyoming and play a significant role in providing quality events to athletes," the release stated. "Each fall, Special Olympics Wyoming depends on the generosity of Casper and the surrounding communities to engage in this state-wide competition event by volunteering a portion of their time to ensure that these athletes, Unified Sports® partners, coaches, friends, family and volunteers visiting Casper from throughout Wyoming experience a first-rate, memory making event."

Volunteers will help keep score, assist with skills stations, award medals, and more!

"If you, your family, friends, work team, church group, coffee clutch, bowling team, etc. could lend a hand during any portion (as much or little) of the three day event, please contact our office 235-3062 or email sports@specialolympicswy.org," the release said.

And while volunteers are needed, everybody is invited to attend these competitions and ceremonies. Each event is free and open to the public, and they provide an opportunity for the Casper community to cheer on these incredible, determined, passionate athletes of Special Olympics Wyoming.

Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.