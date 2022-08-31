Casper to Host Fall Tournament for Special Olympics Wyoming, Volunteers Requested

Special Olympics Wyoming will be holding it's annual Fall Tournament in Casper on October 5-7,2022.

That's according to a press release from Special Olympics Wyoming, who wrote that the tournament will begin on a Wednesday and conclude on the following Friday, and it will feature a variety of events and competitions, including bocce, bowling, cycling, and soccer.

The events will be held in various locations throughout the city, over the course of three days. These locations include El Marko Lanes, Natrona County High School, Boomtown Bowling, the North Casper Soccer Fields, Edness Kimball State Park, Troopers Bingo, and the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

Additionally, Special Olympics Wyoming is currently seeking volunteers for the event.

Volunteers, per the release, would help keep score, assist with skills stations, and award medals.

"You can volunteer for as much or as little time that you choose," the release stated. "We also have opportunities for service organizations to volunteer together as a group. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer, please contact our office 235-3062 or email sports@specialolympicswy.org."