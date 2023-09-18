Special Olympics State Fall Tournament in Casper, Volunteers Needed

Special Olympics Wyoming will host the annual State Fall Tournament on Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13. This event features Bocce, Bowling, Cycling, and Soccer competitions, and will see athletes, coaches, and Unified Partners assemble from across the entire state.

Events are scheduled in various Casper locations throughout the three-day event. Locations include Natrona County High School, El Marko Lanes, Boomtown Blast, North Casper Soccer Complex, Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park, Troopers Bingo, and Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

A full schedule and more details are available at www.sowy.org/index.php/state-games/fall-tournament.

Special Olympics Wyoming is seeking volunteers to help keep score, assist with skills stations, and award medals. You can volunteer for as much or as little time as you are able. There are also opportunities for service organizations to volunteer together as a group. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer, please contact our office 235-3062, email sports@specialolympicswy.org or sign up to volunteer online here.

