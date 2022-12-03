PHOTOS: Hundreds Show for the Annual Festival of Trees in Downtown Casper

Dressed to the nines, hundreds of people showed up to support the Special Olympics Wyoming at the Annual Festival of Trees in downtown Casper.

It was a decadent evening with dazzling donations and delicious hors d'oeuvres.

The People's Choice Award went to the Hilltop Candyland Tree, donated by Hilltop Bank, and was purchased at the live auction for $1,700.

"When you support and donate, you are creating Once in A Lifetime opportunities for our athletes" said Bobby Casey, the Vice President of Programs with the Special Olympics Wyoming.

He recognized two power-lifting athletes--Alyssa and Ken--who spoke next.

Alyssa, the first power-lifting female to represent Wyoming, said:

"I went to Orlando, Florida Special Olympics USA. I competed in power lifting and I won. My favorite part of the trip was the rides at Disney World. I love Open Ceremonies and walking out of the tunnel with my team. I would like to thank my teammates Ken and Chloe, and all of you. Most of all I would like to thank the best coach, Bart Stricklin. I love you. Bart."

Said Ken, "I was honored to go to Orlando, Florida with Bart and Alyssa. Fantastic to meet the people in Special Olympics. Thank you Bart."

He said his goal was to lift at least 300 lbs. He successfully lifted 330 lbs.

Other trees included:

UW Cowboys Memorabilia, donated by KCWY News 13

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Grinchmas, donated by First Interstate Bank

Vintage Angel Tree, Donated by the Bratvold Family

Dressed in Plaid, donated by the Casalenda Family and Ace Hardware

Let's Go to the Movies, donated by Thrivent Financial

Artistic Wonderland, donated by the Nicolaysen Art Museum

Metal Tree, donated by EnerMech Mechanical Services, Inc

Cozy Corner, donated by Foundations Early Care and Education

Wine Tree, donated by Porter, Muirhead, Cornia, and Howard

307 Metal Works, donated by Jonah Bank of Wyoming

Christmas at Hogwarts, donated by First Interstate Bank

Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, donated by First Interstate Bank

Calling all Golfers, donated by LOCALiQ & SOWY board members Kerry Namken and Bill Rogers

Wyoming Cool, donated by Hat Six Travel Center

Santa's Chair and Ottoman, donated by Farnham's Furniture Galleries

Teddy Bear Tea Tree no.1 & no. 2

Attendees enjoyed local cuisine compliments of:

Antojitos Shiwas

Benny's Pizza

Best Western Downtown

Chili's

Eat All Day

FireRock Steakhouse

Frosted Tops

Hilton Garden Inn

Jersey Mike's Subs

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Queen B Charcuterie

Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center

Texas Roadhouse

Festival of Trees, A Dazzling Display