Santa Claus is Coming to Town! He and Mrs. Clause will be at the Casper Ice Arena Soon

Casper Ice Arena will host Skate with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, November 23.

Casper Oilers and The Casper Warbirds will assist Santa and Mrs. Claus on the ice.

Festivities kick off at 11:30 a.m. with a special session for children five years old and younger until 12:00 p.m.

“After this, all kids of all ages are welcome to join in the fun for the remainder of the event,” explained Ice Arena Supervisor Chad Green. Admission, skate rental, and hot cocoa are free for this event.

