95 people from 14 states have gotten sick from the same strain of Salmonella.

Eighteen people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. Most of the sick people are from California (73 people).

Country Eggs, LLC recalled Large Brown Cage Free "Sunshine Yolks" eggs on August 27, 2025. CDC's outbreak notice has more information about the recalled products.

Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled eggs.

This map shows where the 134 people in this Salmonella outbreak lived.

What You Should Do:

Do not eat any recalled eggs. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration

What Businesses Should Do:

Do not sell or serve recalled eggs.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled eggs.

About Salmonella:

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized.

Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

