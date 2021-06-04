‘Rotting Food On The Floor’ — Mills Police Allegedly Find 4 Kids In Filthy Living Conditions

Documents recently filed in Natrona County District Court allege that Mills Police found children in "unsanitary" and "hazardous" living conditions last month.

Court documents further state police found methamphetamine where the children could easily access it.

According to the same filings, Michael David Lott is charged with four counts of child endangerment with methamphetamine. That's a felony punishable by up to five years behind bars, $5,000 or both.

He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, probation officers requested a police dog assist with searching Lott's home as he was on probation for child endangerment with methamphetamine and had provided positive urine samples of the drug.

The affidavit states the dog detected drugs in Lott's residence.

Additionally, court documents state, probation agents found a mirror which had a clear crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine on it. The mirror also had a razor blade on it.

Court documents allege that officers also noted that the entire house was in disarray and it was hard to move about.

"There was trash, debris, clothing and miscellaneous personal items strewn about the floor and stacked on furniture," a police officer writes in the affidavit. "I observed rotting food in containers throughout the house, dishes in the sink, rotting food on the floor and no furniture free of debris to sleep in.

"The children were seen sleeping on the couch, which also had stuff stacked on it. Overall, the house was observed to be extremely unsanitary and potentially hazardous. Based on the conditions of the house alone, I had numerous concerns for the children's safety and welfare."

Court documents note that the children were born in 2019, 2017,2014 and 2012.

According to the affidavit, Lott's girlfriend, Jackie Flores, was also in the home and on probation for child endangerment. Both Flores and Lott denied knowing about the methamphetamine allegedly found in the house.

"Flores continually denied she knew about the methamphetamine being stored or used in the house. She stated if she would have known she wuld not have allowed Lott to have it," a police officer writes in the affidavit. "When confronted with the idea that she was in the very room where it was being stored in plain sight, she stated Lott must have gotten it out when she was sleeping in another room and she failed to notice it when she went in that bedroom to take a nap[.]

"It is worthy of note that Flores 'could not' provide a UA for DFS when requested."

Both Lott and Flores were arrested following the encounter.