The Wyoming Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will stop receiving applications next week, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31.

The program will continue processing all submitted applications received before the application portal’s closure. Depending on remaining funding, additional payments may be made to approved households.

LIHWAP is a U.S. Treasury initiative passed through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The program is administered by the Department of Family Services and provides one-time support to help low-income households pay current or past due residential water and sewer bills.

In order for households to receive a benefit, their water or sewer utility must be enrolled in the program.

Many, but not all, water and sewer systems accept LIHWAP payments for past due and current bills.

Many low-income households are already income-qualified to receive help through the program.

Households are income-qualified if the total household gross income is at or below 60% of the state median income, or a household member is a current recipient of the Wyoming Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The program began accepting applications in October, and it has helped 2,050 households with an average benefit paid of $339.48.

Staff Members at the Wyoming Game and Fish Share Spring Photos Photo Essay: Rejuvenation. Springtime 2023. You can subscribe to Wyoming Wildlife to see more like these.