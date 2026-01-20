Ross Schriftman earlier this week officially announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Wyoming State Representative in House District 37.

“I’m running to be a watchdog for hard-working Wyoming taxpayers,” Schriftman said. “Families deserve a representative who will show up, listen, and fight for transparent spending, lower costs, and parental rights.”

A lifelong advocate for limited government and constitutional principles, Schriftman emphasized his commitment to keeping Wyoming affordable through common-sense reforms and private-sector growth. His campaign priorities include:

Fiscal Responsibility: Stopping wasteful spending and demanding transparent budgets that respect taxpayers.

Tax Reform: Advancing policies that protect homeowners and renters while keeping Wyoming competitive.

Education: Defending parental rights and raising expectations for academic achievement in public schools.

Health Care: Expanding patient choice by reducing red tape and increasing accountability.

Pro-Life Advocacy: Protecting human life from conception to natural death.

Schriftman brings decades of professional experience to his campaign. A licensed insurance agent since 1975, he has helped Wyoming families navigate Medicare supplement and long-term care insurance. He regularly speaks at public meetings and previously ran for Casper City Council in 2024. While he was not elected, he received 20.3% of the total votes during the Casper City Council Ward II General Election.

He currently serves as the president of the Natrona County Chapter of Wyoming Right to Life and is active in local community service.

In addition to his professional and civic work, Schriftman is an author and filmmaker. He wrote My Million Dollar Mom, chronicling his experiences caring for his mother, Shirley, during her battle with Alzheimer’s, and also produced the award-winning film adaptation. An avid runner, he has completed over 200 marathons, including the Boston Marathon.

The Wyoming House District 37 seat is currently held by Rep. Steve Harshman.

Schriftman’s campaign for House District 37 positions him as a candidate focused on fiscal responsibility, personal freedom, and family values.

