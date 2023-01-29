Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament Wraps Up in Riverton

The defacto state championships in wrestling were held in Riverton at the annual Ron Thon Tournament. Wrestlers from all three classes competed head to head and this is the toughest tournament in the state. 37 schools were involved this year and the weather wasn't very cooperative. On the boys' side, Sheridan edged Green River for the team title by just 1.5 points; 212-210.5. Thunder Basin was 3rd with 197 points, Star Valley 4th with 156, and Kemmerer 5th with 131. Here's the list of individual champions.

106 lbs. Dylan Sorensen-Kelly Walsh

113 lbs. Ty Peterson-Cody

120 lbs. Colton Powers-Sheridan

126 lbs. Roany Proffit-Kemmerer

132 lbs. Broc Fletcher-Rock Springs

138 lbs. Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin

145 lbs. Thomas Dalton-Green River

152 lbs. Jais Rose-Thunder Basin

160 lbs. Dane Steel-Sheridan

170 lbs. Terran Grooms-Sheridan

182 lbs. Colson Coon-Sheridan

195 lbs. Noah Sides-Natrona

225 lbs. Stetson Davis-Powell

285 lbs. Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin

The girls' Ron Thon tournament was extremely competitive and the participation numbers are much, much larger. Star Valley placed 1st with 171 points, Pinedale 2nd with 148.5, Kelly Walsk took 3rd with 90, Buffalo 4th with 84, and Sheridan 5th with 79 points. Here's the list of girls' champions:

100 lbs. McKinzie Mortensen-Pinedale

105 lbs. Kaylea Mortensen-Pinedale

110 lbs. Gillian Holman-Glenrock

115 lbs. Annabeth Bornhoft-Wind River

120 lbs. Tai McBride-Jackson

125 lbs. Laynee Walker-Kemmerer

130 lbs. Teila Peters-Buffalo

135 lbs. Vail Foreman-Star Valley

140 lbs. Rakyah Hudson-Buffalo

145 lbs. Meadow King-Cheyenne Central

155 lbs. Josie Houk-Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast

170 lbs. Olivia Smith-Kelly Walsh

190 lbs. Maggie Smith-Rock Springs

235 lbs. Katyana Dexter-Pinedale

We also have some photos to share with you from this gigantic event thanks to Riverton High School, Bridget Truempler as well as Adria Trembly. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament-2023 Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament-2023