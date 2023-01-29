Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament Wraps Up in Riverton
The defacto state championships in wrestling were held in Riverton at the annual Ron Thon Tournament. Wrestlers from all three classes competed head to head and this is the toughest tournament in the state. 37 schools were involved this year and the weather wasn't very cooperative. On the boys' side, Sheridan edged Green River for the team title by just 1.5 points; 212-210.5. Thunder Basin was 3rd with 197 points, Star Valley 4th with 156, and Kemmerer 5th with 131. Here's the list of individual champions.
106 lbs. Dylan Sorensen-Kelly Walsh
113 lbs. Ty Peterson-Cody
120 lbs. Colton Powers-Sheridan
126 lbs. Roany Proffit-Kemmerer
132 lbs. Broc Fletcher-Rock Springs
138 lbs. Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin
145 lbs. Thomas Dalton-Green River
152 lbs. Jais Rose-Thunder Basin
160 lbs. Dane Steel-Sheridan
170 lbs. Terran Grooms-Sheridan
182 lbs. Colson Coon-Sheridan
195 lbs. Noah Sides-Natrona
225 lbs. Stetson Davis-Powell
285 lbs. Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin
The girls' Ron Thon tournament was extremely competitive and the participation numbers are much, much larger. Star Valley placed 1st with 171 points, Pinedale 2nd with 148.5, Kelly Walsk took 3rd with 90, Buffalo 4th with 84, and Sheridan 5th with 79 points. Here's the list of girls' champions:
100 lbs. McKinzie Mortensen-Pinedale
105 lbs. Kaylea Mortensen-Pinedale
110 lbs. Gillian Holman-Glenrock
115 lbs. Annabeth Bornhoft-Wind River
120 lbs. Tai McBride-Jackson
125 lbs. Laynee Walker-Kemmerer
130 lbs. Teila Peters-Buffalo
135 lbs. Vail Foreman-Star Valley
140 lbs. Rakyah Hudson-Buffalo
145 lbs. Meadow King-Cheyenne Central
155 lbs. Josie Houk-Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast
170 lbs. Olivia Smith-Kelly Walsh
190 lbs. Maggie Smith-Rock Springs
235 lbs. Katyana Dexter-Pinedale
We also have some photos to share with you from this gigantic event thanks to Riverton High School, Bridget Truempler as well as Adria Trembly. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!