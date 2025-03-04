Rocky Mountain Power Rate Increase Hearing happening March 10

CASPER, Wyo. — A public hearing to determine whether the proposed 14.7% increase for Rocky Mountain Power customers in Wyoming will move forward is set for Monday, March 10 at 9 a.m. It will take place in the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Hearing Room, located at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

That’s according to a release from the AARP, which states that this is the second proposed rate increase in Wyoming for Rocky Mountain Power customers in two years. Estimates suggest that the average Rocky Mountain customer could see a rate increase of between $17.17 to $31 each month.

“That number is too high,” says AARP Wyoming’s State Director Sam Shumway in the release. “Last year AARP Wyoming offered Cowboy State citizens the ability to sign a petition against the rate increase and presented the PSC with over 5,000 signed petitions. This year, Wyoming citizens are also able to sign a petition which Shumway will present to the PSC on Monday.“

Those who want to comment directly to the PSC, regarding the proposed increase, may appear in person, by telephone, or via Zoom.

To attend the conference via Zoom and offer comments at the appropriate time, click here at 9 am on Monday, March 10. To attend by telephone, dial 1-669-900-9128 or 1-253-215-8782 (Meeting ID:993 344 9233). For more information on the hearing, contact Ivan Williams of the PSC at 307-777-7427 or ivan.williams1@wyo.gov.

“Last year Wyoming citizens made their voices heard and told the PSC a utility increase of nearly 30% would be devastating,” Shumway says. “This hearing is the last chance for those impacted by this year’s proposed 14% increase to talk directly to the PSC. We recommend they do that by signing our petition or commenting directly during the hearing.”