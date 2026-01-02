The nation’s premier family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, is bringing its commitment to quality, community, and affordable health to Rock Springs this spring with the opening of a new store at White Mountain Mall. This location will be the company’s third store in Wyoming and is situated in a vibrant community hub known for its mix of shopping and dining.

To celebrate the expansion, Natural Grocers® will host a Community Meet-and-Greet on Tuesday, Jan. 13, from 4–6 p.m. and a two-day Hiring Event on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 14–15, from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., both at Holiday Inn® Rock Springs by IHG, just five minutes from the new store.

Natural Grocers® has a long-standing tradition of caring for both its customers and Crew. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Colorado, the company began with just $200 and a mission to make healthy living accessible to all. Today, Natural Grocers® employs over 4,000 Crew members at 168 stores across 21 states. The company’s benefits include competitive pay, Vitamin Bucks in-store credit, birthday bonuses, discounts of up to 30% on products, comprehensive medical coverage, and extensive nutrition education programs.

At checkout, shoppers will notice the 70th Anniversary reusable bag, commemorating Natural Grocers’ long legacy of supporting community health and wellness. With this expansion, the company continues its mission of empowering communities through nutrition education, high-quality products, and meaningful employment opportunities.

For more information, or to register for the Meet-and-Greet or Hiring Event, visit the company’s Facebook Events page or schedule an interview online.

