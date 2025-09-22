What the Numbers Tell Us: Wyoming Highway Patrol Fatal Crash Data

Highway Patrol has recorded 84 fatal crashes on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to 76 at the same time last year, 107 in 2023, 93 in 2022, and 86 in 2021.

Most of those crashes happened in July, followed by April, June, and May.

Road conditions were listed as dry for 62 of the fatal crashes with speed and driver inattention listed as the most common contributing factors.

Sweetwater County has seen the most fatal crashes this year at 12. Laramie, Carbon, and Natrona follow in that order.

Nearly half of the fatalities were passengers, per the crash reports from Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Eleven fatal crashes were motorcyclists, two involved ATVs.

Six fatal crashes were commercial vehicles.

Quotes to Encourage Safe Driving

Driving safely isn't just about obeying traffic laws; it's about caring for the lives of others. Here are some quotes that can encourage your loved ones to stay safe on the road:

"Arrive alive, don't text and drive."

"The road is long, but your safety is always first."

"Better late than never: drive safe."

"Drive as if every child on the street were your own."

"Your destination is important, but so is getting there safely."

RELATED: Wyoming Leads the Nation in Teen Driving Fatalities

Basic Driving Tips For Snow & Ice While you would assume that these are common knowledge, you'd be surprised how many people haven't lived in a place where they would learn these skills. Gallery Credit: Kelso