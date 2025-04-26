Riverton woman gets 3 years federal probation for crash that seriously injured passenger

CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the U.S. Justice Department announced two recent sentencings for federal offenses in the District of Wyoming.

Charlene Brown, 26, of Riverton, Wyoming, was sentenced to three years of probation for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The court also imposed $34,777.33 in restitution.

Brown and the victim had been drinking heavily into the morning of May 29, 2024, according to court documents, Brown took the victim for a drive in the victim’s car and crashed the car. Her blood alcohol content was .327% — four times the legal limit.

“The victim sustained serious injuries, including one that involved a substantial risk of death,” the release said.

The FBI and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the crime. The defendant was indicted on July 18, 2024, and pleaded guilty on Jan. 27. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on April 21 in Cheyenne.

Jason Sikkila, 46, a transient, was sentenced to 15 months with three years of supervised release to follow for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, on June 3, 2024, the defendant was stopped in Buffalo, Wyoming, for blaring an airhorn in a mobile home park.

Officers suspected he had been drinking and asked him to take a breath test, which he consented to, resulting in a .290 BAC. During a search of his vehicle, officers located a .380 caliber pistol. When questioned, Sikkila admitted he was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

The Buffalo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Page Hammer prosecuted the case. Sikkila was indicted on July 19, 2024, and pleaded guilty on Jan. 28, 2025. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence in Casper on April 24.