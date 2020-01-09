Riverton Vs. Natrona Wrestling 1-9-2020 [VIDEO]

Natrona had their first home dual of the season and started 2020 on the right foot with a 63-9 win over Riverton on Thursday night. The Mustangs had pins all over the place with 106 pounder Tate Tromble, 120 pounder Landen Roberts, 132 pounder Kyler Henderson recording sticks as well as 138 pounder Billy Brenton, 152 pounder Kaeden Wilcox and 170 pounder Brendyn Nelson. Riverton won 2 matches in the dual and one of those victors was Ridge Briggs, the defending 3A state champion at 145. He defeated Cyrus Meeks 6-4 and Meeks was the 4A 2nd place finisher last season at 132 pounds. Both teams will be in the big Shane Shatto tournament that will be Friday and Saturday in Douglas. Here's some video to watch of that dual on Thursday. Enjoy.