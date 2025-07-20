Wyoming DCI Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is looking for Rian Shelby.

He is a 16-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair, 5'08" tall, and about 120 lbs.

"On July 12 Rian Selby left his home before anyone else woke up. It is believed that friends picked him up. He left a note stating he was going to California but it is believed that he is in the Riverton area. He is from that area so it is likely someone is allowing him to stay with them. If you know anything about his whereabouts please contact us at 3074362777. Rian’s family is concerned and want to know that he is safe. Please share this post and hopefully someone in that area can help us find him soon."

