OpEd: Jeff Dye is Hilarious and the Rialto is a Great Place to See Stand-Up Comedy

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed are those of my own and do not necessarily reflect the views of K2 Radio News or Townsquare Media.

Last night I took my husband to the Rialto for his birthday to watch some stand-up comedy.

If you haven't been, it's definitely worth checking out. The building is gorgeous, the service was top-notch, and the show did not disappoint.

This coming from someone who saw Bert Kreischer at the Ford Center (meh) and Theo Vonn (shrug) -- you can see my OpEd on that here.

The Rialto is smaller and more intimate. We got one of the tables for two close to the stage, but not within heckling distance. We were in the shadows a few rows back.

The person sitting directly in front of me had the best laugh I've ever heard in my entire life. When he would turn to his girlfriend to let a laugh out his entire face was attacked by happiness and it spread to his whole body. He was slapping his knees and breathing hard to catch his breath at times and it was truly contagious.

A smaller room, like the Rialto's, lends itself well to stand-up for that very reason. To laugh and be surrounded by laughter is a wonderful thing. Like a warm hug.

Brandt Tobler was the opening act. He's a self-proclaimed Wyoming man from Cheyenne who is now pursuing a dream to become the Greatest Comic in the Cowboy State along with finding a mate and becoming a dad. We give him an A for effort and a few very funny jokes.

When the headliner, Jeff Dye, came on stage I knew I'd seen him from somewhere. Then it hit me. Girl Code on MTV. This show only aired for two years from 2013 to 2015, but Dye was a young funny guy on the show offering chicks advice from a cheeky, male perspective and 20-year-old-me loved it then.

His stand-up is somewhat the same, drawing from his personal life, sharing his observations about the world and the way he sees things.

His physical comedy MUST be talked about. It reminds me so much of a young Jim Carrey with the Loony Tune movements and devilish chuckles.

Loud, sharp, and explosive are a few adjectives to describe what we saw. Jeff Dye is a firecracker!

I noticed my face actually hurt from smiling when the show was over. I think that's about one of the highest compliments I could give a comic. At times his jokes were wildly inappropriate, raunchy, perverse, and shocking -- but still funny.

Dye's mention of a non-alcoholic beer on the stage elicited some boos, to which he promptly shouted, F*CK YOU before telling us about the end of his drinking, a wild car wreck, fighting the cops, and being arrested. Too bad no one could relate ;)

