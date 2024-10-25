REVIEW: Theo Von Live in Casper, Wyoming

This is an OpEd piece and the views expressed are the author's own and do not reflect the view of K2 Radio News.

I first heard Theo Von on his podcast, 'This Past Weekend...' when he interviewed Rainn Wilson (the actor widely recognized as Dwight Shrute from The Office).

It was funny and thoughtful and I started listening to more. He talks to celebs like Kat von D, his comedy pals Bobby Lee and your everyday Joe Schmos, too.

Listening to "The Wild Life of a Traveling Carny," no. 496, had me in stitches--"Mitch's B*tches..." (if you know, you know).

When I found out the Louisiana comedian was coming to Casper I was excited.

Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III

Von's style is off-the-cuff, often leaning on absurd stories from his life in the South. Sometimes it's not what he says that's funny but how he says it.

Little addages of "Praise GOD, Mama" and "He had that hawk on him, baby" color his stories with a unique flair.

I won't give away his act, but I will say that the Theo-isms (and jokes about "tisms") were in full force last night in the Ford Wyoming Center.

Despite the wandering, tangential, nature of his storytelling he dropped one-liners that made the whole crowd roar with laughter. But at times, there were lulls.

"I'm trying," confessed a sweaty Von mid-way, puffing on oxygen, legs shaking. At one point he either said that the crowd didn't like his comedy or didn't get it. Awkward.

Comedians often use tours to polish their material and work jokes out. Smaller venues like Casper are a great place for someone to test new material without a lot of publicity, so some of that is to be expected and I didn't mind.

It seems like the last two big comedians to come to Casper, though, draw on overused stereotypes hoping for an easy laugh.

Lotta white people in here tonight type of jokes. It's not that it isn't true, it's just too obvious.

At one point -- and don't come at me, Von, I'm not going to spoil it -- he makes a joke about suicide. The only thing is, he didn't really stick the landing. It was a bold choice considering Wyoming has one of the highest suicide rates in the country and there was a palpable discomfort in the air as he quickly moved on.

Still, the show was nearly sold out. And for me, it was a lot of fun. I think Mullet Man's ever redeeming quality is his vulnerable charm. He openly discusses stories about dating mishaps, his past drug abuse, and feelings of lonliness. His raw statements about the human condition are relatable and hilarious.

I'm still a Theo Von fan. Tonight he is performing in Billings, Montana and then off to Missoula. The Return of the Rat tour will then roll on over to Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, and back to his home state before ending in Texas.

