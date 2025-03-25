Rep. Hageman says she’s switching town halls to virtual meets amid ‘Democrat threats of violence’

CASPER, Wyo. — After getting heckled at a recent town hall meeting at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, Rep. Harriet Hageman’s office announced the Wyoming congresswoman will be holding future town hall events virtually due to “Democrat threats of violence.”

That’s according to a news release from Hageman’s office, which recounted her experience in Laramie as well as an experience in Wheatland and even some in Washington D.C.

“Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-WY) today announced her office is changing the way town hall meetings with constituents are conducted, at least in the short-term, based on recent incidents at public events, credible threats to Hageman, and the related national outbursts of politically motivated violence and attempts at intimidation,” the release states. “Until now, Hageman has held town hall meetings in person in public venues, but that will shift to tele-town halls or virtual settings until it is safer for all Wyomingites.”

The release notes that Hageman had announced town hall meetings in Cheyenne on March 28 and in Torrington on March 29. Both of those will now be held via tele-town hall.

The release notes Hageman has held 75 in-person town halls throughout Wyoming.

“Over that time, 73 of those meetings have occurred without incident, even though there has been spirited discussion with constituents at each one,” the release states. “In the past week, however, one town hall erupted in chaos fomented by activists, resulting in tense confrontations that threatened to spiral out of control.”

Wyofile recounted the Laramie event and wrote that Hageman’s supporters were “vastly outnumbered.”

“At several points, the crowd broke out into chants, including ‘tax the rich’ and ‘do your job,'” WyoFile’s Maggie Mullen wrote. “Some attendees argued amongst themselves, while the heavy law enforcement presence maintained a hands-off approach. No one was asked to leave or escorted out, a Laramie police officer confirmed to WyoFile after the event.”

Hageman’s release states that “at a town hall in Laramie on March 19, hundreds of protestors organized by the local Albany County Democratic Party and national influencers made such consistent and sustained disruptions.” However, WyoFile reported that Democratic Party organizers Linda Devine and Mike Selmer asked attendees not to yell or curse in order to foster dialogue.

Hageman opted to challenge her constituents when asked about what the future holds for Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, stating, “It’s so bizarre to me how obsessed you are with the federal government.” The crowd responded with boos.

“You guys are going to have a heart attack if you don’t calm down,” Hageman said. “I’m sorry, you’re hysterical.”

More boos erupted, but Hageman continued.

Hageman’s release said more than 20 officers from different law enforcement agencies were assigned to “keep the peace” at a town hall in Wheatland.

“Despite the law enforcement presence, an attendee followed Hageman leaving the venue and initiated a physical confrontation with staff, into which local police were forced to intervene,” the release states. “Hageman also reported that staff in her Washington, D.C. and Wyoming offices have received numerous, credible threatening phone calls and emails, currently being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies.”

Oil City News has reached out to the Wheatland Police Department and the Platte County Sheriff Department for confirmation of, and more details about, the confrontation.

“I thank our wonderful law enforcement community for their willingness to support the public and myself while participating in our government process,” Hageman said. “It has become apparent, however, that the continuation of in-person town halls will be a drain on our local resources due to safety concerns for attendees.”

The release alleged that “organized protests in Wyoming are jeopardizing the safety of members of the community,” comparing them to domestic terrorism.

“National Democratic Party leaders continue to encourage public eruptions and interruptions of what can be described as civil unrest, at best, or domestic terrorism, at worst,” the release states.

This most recent release comes just hours after Hageman’s newsletter praised the previous town hall meetings.

“I had a wonderful time touring the state and meeting with constituents such as those envisioning the future Little Snake River Clinic in Carbon County and those preparing Wyoming’s young people for jobs in our state at WyoTech in Laramie. I appreciate all that you do,” Hageman wrote in her newsletter. “We had quite the turnout at my town halls in Carbon, Albany, and Platte Counties. I’m grateful for those who showed up to share their views, ask thoughtful questions, and listen.”

In the release, Hageman further explained why changes are being made to town hall formats.

“As the saying goes, ‘This is why we can’t have nice things,’” Hageman said. “I am proud of my record of holding dozens and dozens of town halls — 75 of them in just three years, at least three times in each of Wyoming’s 23 counties. And the only times we have had any problems with safety have been at two of the six held in the last week.

“It’s no secret that I am willing to engage with citizens on any topic, in any place. But I draw the line when organized protestors intentionally create confrontation and chaos, escalating tensions to a point where violence seems inevitable. It’s not safe for the peaceful citizens who want to come out to speak to their elected representative face to face. It’s not safe for attendees, it’s not safe for law enforcement, and it doesn’t do anything to encourage a meaningful dialogue at all.

“For the time being, our town halls will be conducted in a safe virtual environment or in a tele-town hall format, until such time as it seems safe to resume in-person events. And because of that, I am formally calling on Sen. Schumer and his leadership counterpart in the House, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, to denounce their party’s organized disruptors and crime. A failure to do so will only further confirm that the left’s radical tactics are no longer on the fringe but the mainstay of the Democratic party and prove once again their disdain for the First Amendment and legitimate political discourse. It is time for them to demand that their partisans stop threatening and intimidating people and causing actual violence before someone gets seriously injured or killed.”