Intoxicated driver leads law enforcement on chase early Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — A low-speed chase in the very early hours of Saturday, March 22 led law enforcement officers through Casper, Mills and other parts of Natrona County.

According to reports from the Casper Police Department, a person called the police to report a car with severe rear-end damage driving roughly 10 mph in the area of North Poplar Street and English Avenue, concerned that there may have been a hit-and-run and intoxicated driver.

Casper officers soon located the vehicle in the neighborhood given by the caller. However, when the officers attempted to stop the driver, later identified as 53-year-old Travis Schaub, he refused to pull over, leading to the chase.

During the chase, Schaub attempted to elude personnel from the CPD, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Mills Police Department, according to the report.

The vehicle was ultimately stopped when tire spikes were deployed near Yellowstone Highway and Salt Creek Highway. Even after his vehicle was subdued, however, Schaub did not initially exit, though he eventually did after officers began using barricaded subject protocols.

Schaub was taken to receive medical attention and then booked on charges of eluding, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

