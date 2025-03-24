Casper Police Investigate Knife Stabbing on North Park Street

The Casper Police in a news statement on Monday said that they are investigating a knife stabbing that happened on Friday on North Park Street.

CPD says they got a call about 7:11 p.m. advising that a young adult and a juvenile were engaged in an altercation, "at which point the reporting party stabbed the other individual."

The injured individual left the scene on their own and self-transported to the Banner Health-Wyoming Medical Center (WMC), where they were met by hospital staff and Casper Police Officers.

At this time, the injured individual is in stable condition but is receiving ongoing medical treatment at WMC.

"This is a fresh and ongoing investigation; no arrests have been made at this time. There is no indication of a public threat associated with this incident, as it appears to be an isolated event between two individuals known to each other" said CPD.

The Casper Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident, please contact the Casper Police Department Investigations Division at (307) 235-8286.

