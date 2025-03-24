Websites reveal pricing for The Yellowstone apartments under construction in OYD
CASPER, Wyo. — More details on layouts, architecture and pricing in The Yellowstone apartment complex are emerging as the building takes shape in Casper’s Old Yellowstone District.
A website for The Yellowstone giving pricing and layout options was launched recently, and numerous listings on third-party sites — including the popular Zillow — have also sprung up online. Applications are currently being accepted on the sites.
According to The Yellowstone’s website, units range from a 473-square-foot studio and single-bath unit to a 1,104-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bath unit. The studios start between $1,300 and $1,350 per month, and the largest two-bedrooms range between $2,300 and $2,350 per month.
Zillow currently lists Casper’s rental market as “warm,” and says the average rent for apartments and condos is $942 per month. The majority of rentals are in the $700 to $800 range, with listings in the $1,100 range following in popularity.
The apartments are described as luxury high-end designs that feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer and complimentary internet.
The Zillow listing has the apartments available by June 2026.
The development is being built on what was for decades the Stalkup’s RV dealership lot, which closed in 2018.