Identity of human remains revealed to be those of missing Wyoming woman

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, it was announced that human remains had been found in Washakie County by a Wyoming Game and Fish Warden.

Now, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office have announced the identity of the person who was discovered.

“With profound sadness, the Washakie County Coroner’s Office confirms that the human remains discovered on March 23, 2025, have been positively identified as Breanna Mitchell,” the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office announced.

That’s according to a social media post from the WCSO, who stated that Washakie County Coroner Jeff Lapp performed the identification through dental records that were provided by Mitchell’s dental office. Her remains were discovered North of the site where her vehicle had gotten stuck, in July 2023.

“Ms. Mitchell’s family has been notified, and our hearts are with them as they navigate this unimaginable loss. We extend our deepest condolences,” the post states. “At this stage, the Washakie County Coroner has not determined a cause of death.”

The sheriff’s office asked for time as they investigate the cause of Mitchell’s death.

“We understand that speculation may arise within the community, but we urge everyone to remember that this case involves a loved daughter, mother, sister, and friend,” the post states. “Out of respect for Breanna and her loved ones, we ask for patience and understanding. We recognize the grief and uncertainty that Breanna’s family and friends have endured. While this identification may bring some measure of closure, we remain committed to seeking answers if new information comes to light.”

The WCSO thanked those who volunteered to attempt to locate Mitchell.

In 2023, it was reported that Mitchell was last seen on July 22, after her vehicle was reported stuck on Nowater Trailer. The vehicle was later found abandoned over 5 miles down the rugged two-track road that winds through the badlands.

More Information will be provided as it becomes available.

