Applications now open for Visit Casper grants

CASPER, Wyo. — Applications recently opened for both the Casper Area Impact Grant and the Marketing Grant for 2025. The applications can be found here.

“These grants give us the opportunity to support the Natrona County community, while helping to strategically drive visitation to our area,” Visit Casper CEO Annette Pitts said.

Funded by Visit Casper and the City of Casper, the CAI grant program provides assistance for nonprofits who produce events and projects that drive economic impact, bring nonresidents to Casper and improve the quality of life for locals. In addition to funding, applicants can request in-kind services from the City of Casper.

Applications for the CAI grant close May 12 at Noon. Grant applications are reviewed by the committee and then approved by the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Council Board of Directors.

The Marketing Grant is now in its third year and provides marketing funds to businesses that help bring tourism and nonresident travel to Natrona County. Interested parties can apply for the $2,500 grant, with 10 applicant winners being awarded $2,500 each to promote their businesses and drive visitation to Casper. Applications for the Marketing Grant are due May 2 at noon.

Local nonprofits and area businesses are invited to attend the town hall at The Lyric on April 1 from 10-11:30 a.m., where they can learn more about each grant, ask questions and more.

“If you’re with a local business or nonprofit organization and have been curious if these grant opportunities are a fit for you, the town hall is the perfect event to attend,” Visit Casper marketing and communications director Wayne Stewart said. “All of your questions can be answered at once and we can provide insights into the grant process.”

More information about Visit Casper’s programs and grant, as well as applications can be found here.

