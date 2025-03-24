Memorial services, processionals planned to honor Simpson

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — People will be able to pay their respects to the late U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, who will lie in state in the Wyoming State Capitol rotunda on March 27 and 28.

A processional will arrive at the Wyoming Capitol at approximately 8:45 a.m. Thursday with a military procession from 26th Street, between the Herschler buildings and through the north doors of the Wyoming Capitol. Chief Justice Kate Fox will offer brief remarks upon the arrival of the casket.

The Capitol will remain open until 8 p.m. Thursday to accommodate visitation, and will open at 7 a.m. Friday.

A military procession of the casket will take place at 2 p.m. Friday with a short prayer service conducted by Rev. Christian Paul Basel, Rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Cheyenne, as well as remarks by Simpson’s brother, Dr. Peter K. Simpson, and Gov. Mark Gordon.

The Simpson family will also host a free public celebration of life for the senator at the University of Wyoming’s Arena Auditorium at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 29.

Wyoming National Guard Prepares for Wildfire Season “When fire season begins, seeing our aircraft on the flight line means we’re ready to assist wherever needed,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Valine of the Cowboy Guard.



Airmen from the Wyoming Air National Guard teamed up with the California Air National Guard for MAFFS training in Arizona!

This crucial exercise ensures our crews stay sharp in aerial firefighting, ready to support the U.S. Forest Service when wildfires strike. From low-altitude drops to operating at max weight in tough terrain, this training pushes our aircrews to the limit.

Fort Huachuca, AZ | Feb. 13-15, 2025

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM