Memorial services, processionals planned to honor Simpson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — People will be able to pay their respects to the late U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, who will lie in state in the Wyoming State Capitol rotunda on March 27 and 28.
A processional will arrive at the Wyoming Capitol at approximately 8:45 a.m. Thursday with a military procession from 26th Street, between the Herschler buildings and through the north doors of the Wyoming Capitol. Chief Justice Kate Fox will offer brief remarks upon the arrival of the casket.
The Capitol will remain open until 8 p.m. Thursday to accommodate visitation, and will open at 7 a.m. Friday.
A military procession of the casket will take place at 2 p.m. Friday with a short prayer service conducted by Rev. Christian Paul Basel, Rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Cheyenne, as well as remarks by Simpson’s brother, Dr. Peter K. Simpson, and Gov. Mark Gordon.
The Simpson family will also host a free public celebration of life for the senator at the University of Wyoming’s Arena Auditorium at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 29.
Wyoming National Guard Prepares for Wildfire Season
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM