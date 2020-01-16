Wyoming Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney said during a news conference Thursday that those who oppose President Donald Trump's actions regarding Iran "embolden our enemies," but declined to call them traitors.

Early Thursday, Cheney announced that she would seek re-election to Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat, ending speculation that she might seek the position being vacated by U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, who announced his retirement last year.

During the news conference, she said that she considered running for the Senate and spoke several months ago with announced Senate candidate and former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis.

Her decision avoids what could have been a bruising primary battle between her and Lummis.

"I looked at this decision carefully and ultimately for me the important question was where can I have the biggest impact for Wyoming," she said during the phone-in news conference. She is the third-ranking Republican in the House as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference.

Cheney said she also will focus her efforts to help Republicans retake the majority in the House in the November general election.

"I think the House really is going to continue to be at the front lines for the battles in terms of the economic fight over socialism, making sure that we continue the kind of economic growth and deregulation that we've seen over the last three years, as well as the issues that we're facing from a national security perspective," Cheney said.

In her news release she said, "Our nation is facing grave security challenges overseas and the House Democrats are working to weaken our president and embolden our enemies."

By that, Cheney said referred to the House resolution passed by the House Democrats, calling it an attempt to tie the President's hands in dealing with threats from Iran.

"The very clear message of that resolution to the Iranian and to other adversaries around the world was one of not being united," she said. "It would clearly sow feelings and ideas of doubt among our adversaries, doubts that we will in fact have the will to take action to defend ourselves."

That was among recent examples, including disputes about the National Defense Authorization Act, the Defense Appropriations Bill and the decision to kill Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Cheney added.

"Any time you see that kind of action and those shows and signs of disunity at a time we are clearly facing these kinds of threats it does embolden our enemies, and clearly the Democrats in the House are so blinded by their hatred of President Trump that they won't even stand with him when he kills the world's deadliest terrorist," she said.

The Senate is considering a war powers resolution with the support of several Republicans, but Cheney said she'll withhold comment on it until it goes to the House, but added, "any action like that can definitely serve to embolden our enemies."

Cheney declined to use the word "traitor" for those who support such congressional actions.

"No, I have not said that," she said. "However, I think the actions they are taking serve to weaken the United States and embolden our enemies."