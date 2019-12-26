Liz Cheney Undecided, Cynthia Lummis Dominates Wyo. Senate Race

While Liz Cheney considers whether to run for an open U.S. Senate seat, the race so far has only one well-known candidate: Cynthia Lummis.

Lummis is a Republican who preceded Cheney as Wyoming’s lone congresswoman. The 1976 Cheyenne Frontier Days Miss Frontier, Lummis went on to a political career that included 14 years in the Wyoming Legislature, two terms as state treasurer and four terms as congresswoman.

Lummis says reducing the federal deficit and natural-resource issues affecting Wyoming would be among her priorities as a senator.

Cheney plans to announce whether she will run for Senate in early 2020.