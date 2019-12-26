Liz Cheney Undecided, Cynthia Lummis Dominates Wyo. Senate Race

CynthiaLummis via YouTube

While Liz Cheney considers whether to run for an open U.S. Senate seat, the race so far has only one well-known candidate: Cynthia Lummis.

Lummis is a Republican who preceded Cheney as Wyoming’s lone congresswoman. The 1976 Cheyenne Frontier Days Miss Frontier, Lummis went on to a political career that included 14 years in the Wyoming Legislature, two terms as state treasurer and four terms as congresswoman.

Lummis says reducing the federal deficit and natural-resource issues affecting Wyoming would be among her priorities as a senator.

Cheney plans to announce whether she will run for Senate in early 2020.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Liz Cheney, wyoming politics, wyoming senate race
Categories: Casper News
Back To Top