BREAKING: U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney Will Not Run for U.S. Senate

Wyoming Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will not run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Mike Enzi, she said in a prepared statement.

"I believe I can have the biggest impact for the people of Wyoming by remaining in leadership in the House of Representatives and working to take our Republican majority back," Cheney said.

"I will not be running for the Senate in 2020. I plan to seek re-election to the House of Representatives," she said.

This clears the way for former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis to run for Enzi's seat, and avoids what could have been a bruising primary battle between her and Cheney.

Cheney added that her decision to stay in the House, where she is a top-ranked Republican member, is due in part to her opposition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and "the Socialist Democrats."

"They must be stopped," Cheney said.

'Our nation is facing grave security challenges overseas and the House Democrats are working to weaken our president and embolden our enemies. Socialists in Congress and among the presidential candidates are threatening our liberty and freedom."