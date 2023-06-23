Judge Blocks Wyoming’s 1st-in-the-Nation Abortion Pill Ban

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has blocked Wyoming’s first-in-the-nation ban on abortion pills before it was set to be implemented July 1.

While several states have banned abortion outright or restricted access to abortion pills, Wyoming in March became the first state with an explicit ban on abortion pills.

Teton County Judge Melissa Owens issued the ruling after hearing arguments Thursday for and against allowing the ban to take effect pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the new law.

The ban would limit services at two Wyoming clinics including one that opened in Casper in April.

Owens has now blocked three abortion bans signed into law by the Republican governor who appointed her.

