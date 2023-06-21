Republican Governors Intensify Resistance to Sell Conservation Land Leases

Republican Governors Intensify Resistance to Sell Conservation Land Leases

Courtesy of Biodiversity Conservation Alliance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican governors, including Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, are pushing back against a proposal by the Biden administration to put conservation on equal footing with industry on vast government-owned lands.

On Thursday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem testified before the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources in favor of a bill that would require the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw the proposal, saying it would cause “deep devastation.”

The White House's plan would allow conservationists and others to lease federally owned land to restore it, much the same way oil companies buy leases to drill and ranchers pay to graze cattle.

The top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona, said the proposal was “long overdue.”

Read more here.

Wyoming Weed & Pest's Most Notorious Species

June 05, 2023

Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Entries

The Wyoming Wildlife 2024 Calendar Photo Contest Underway. The contest accepts photos of wildlife taken in Wyoming, including Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Wildlife includes mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish.
Filed Under: conservation, democrat, Environment, Governors, Kristi Noem, leases, Oil, ranching, republican, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources
Categories: Agriculture, Associated Press, Casper News, National News, News, Politics, Wildlife, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio