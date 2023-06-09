Wyoming GOP Delegation Denounces Trump Indictment

The Republican Wyoming Congressional delegation -- Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Rep. Harriett Hageman -- denounced the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

They called it political persecution on the part of the U.S. Department of Justice that has ignored similar issues, especially because similar charges could be levied against President Joe Biden who has had classified documents found at his residence.

The indictment was unsealed earlier today.

According to The Associated Press, "Trump faces 37 criminal counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to the indictment unsealed Friday. The charges include counts of retaining classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements, among other crimes. Trump is accused of keeping documents related to “nuclear weaponry in the United States” and the “nuclear capabilities of a foreign country,” along with documents from White House intelligence briefings. The top charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison."

Sen. John Barrasso:

“This indictment certainly looks like an unequal application of justice. Nobody is above the law. Yet it seems like some are.

“Large amounts of classified materials were found in President Biden’s garage in Delaware. No indictment. Hillary Clinton had a computer server in her house with classified documents. No indictment. We are learning more and more about the ethical mess President Biden and his family were involved in. No indictments.

“You can’t help but ask why this is happening. It feels political, and it’s rotten.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis:

"The Department of Justice should never be weaponized to target President Biden’s political opponent. I have serious concerns with classified documents being handled improperly in this case. However, this is the first time the DOJ has decided to pursue criminal charges against a former president. Classified documents were recently found at other leaders’ homes, including President Biden, and the question is, will he be held to the same standard as President Trump?"

Rep. Harriett Hageman:

“The criminal prosecution of political adversaries is something that Third World countries do, and it’s the sort of thing that the United States of America used to be against. In Joe Biden’s America, the federal government is mobilized against political enemies in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial power.

“The case against President Trump is ridiculously weak, since as president he had broad authority to decide what documents remained classified. It’s doubly thin because others are also known to have kept classified documents, including President Biden, although his were from his days as vice president, when he notably did not have declassification authority. And yet, President Trump is the only one being persecuted, which is quite a coincidence since he is currently the front runner to face Biden as he seeks re-election.

“Everyone knows that if Trump were not running for president again, none of this would be happening, which proves this is a political prosecution. I hope every American can see this for what it is – the abuse of federal law enforcement powers against a political opponent. It’s un-American and it’s wrong, but like all the other attempts to trip up President Trump, it will only make him stronger.”

