Wyoming Weighs Changing Payment System for Surplus Solar

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming could join a handful of states that have begun paying homeowners and businesses less for surplus electricity from their rooftop solar panels under a bill in the state Legislature.

The bill heads for debate in the Wyoming Senate after passing a state legislative committee on a 3-2 vote Thursday.

Republican state Sen. Cale Case, the bill's sponsor, says people without solar shouldn't have to pay a larger share to cover utility costs.

The bill's opponents include Claire Deuter, with the Powder River Basin Resource Council, who says Wyoming has such little rooftop solar that nobody is paying more to subsidize those power customers.

