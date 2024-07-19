Remembering Todd Kidd: A Hero From Casper With a Lasting Legacy

The victim of a deadly shooting in a bar and restaurant in Denver last week was born and raised in Casper.

Todd Kidd died trying to take a gun from 14-year-old Steven "Echo" Marquez, who was arrested in Casper this week and is now being held for investigation of first-degree murder. Per standard protocol, the Denver District Attorney’s office will make the final determination of charges.

"He was a friend to many people, and he was a man who lived by his values," Kidd's sister Ginger told K2 Radio News over the phone. "His values were based around community, service, and just being a good human. He lived by those in everything he did whether it be hockey, friendship, family, being an uncle, parties, or traveling. He had a good moral compass and he stuck to it."

Todd Kidd and his siblings Ginger and J.R. grew up in Casper. They attended Crest Hill Elementary School and moved to Fort Collins with their mother in 1985. Their father stayed in Casper.

At least a couple times a month they would travel back to Casper to be with their dad. Todd had even visited Casper months before his passing. "He was proud to be from Wyoming" recalls Ginger. One of Todd's favorite places to visit was Alcova Lake at the family cabin.

Courtesy photo Courtesy photo loading...

"Todd was the most genuinely unique person I knew and likely ever will know," said Kevin Ripplinger, who was a hockey teammate of Todd's at Denver University.

"He was truly a free spirit in the best way possible. I always admired how he remained loyal to who he truly was and how he could weave in and out of his varied interests and friend groups with ease. As big as he was and as menacing as he looked, he was kind to his core and had a good heart. Todd had his own unique language and sayings that anyone who knew him, whether for three hours or three decades, will never forget and will forever quote. Todd was a good, true and lifelong friend. My life was better and more interesting because he was in it. He will not be forgotten."

Todd is survived by many friends and family members. His neice and nephew saw him as a superhero. He was always the type of person to step in and intervene when something wasn't right. "It's been quite overwhelming for us to see all the love coming from friends, family, fans. It's been amazing" said Ginger.

There will be a Memorial Service at the University of Denver on August 24th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Anyone who knew Todd or would like to pay respects is welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in honor of Todd to the University of Denver Murray Armstrong Men's Hockey Student-Athlete Enhancement Fund. The endowed fund will be used to enhance the student-athlete experience and ensure the long-term success of DU Hockey. Click here to give.

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo loading...

Finding Beauty Amongst Beasts: Casper Artist Creates Quilts to Express Grief Over Husband's Passing Yong Hui Torske's husband died in January of 2020. And despite her overwhelming grief, she never stopped taking in the beauty around her. To honor her husband, and to express her own grief, she made 14 quilts, based on photographs she took of the beauty around her while she sat at her husband's bedside.