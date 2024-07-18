14-Year-Old Homicide Suspect Arrested in Wyoming

On July 16, the Denver Police Department, with assistance from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Casper Police Department, arrested 14-year-old Steven Marquez, who was wanted for the homicide of Todd Kidd that occurred on July 10, 2024, at approximately 6:40 p.m., in the area of 29th and Larimer Streets.

The investigation revealed that Kidd intervened in a disturbance and was shot by Marquez. Mr. Kidd was transported to the hospital where two days later he died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators identified Marquez as the suspect in this homicide through surveillance video and information obtained through witnesses. Through extensive investigative efforts, Denver Police Fugitive Unit investigators determined the suspect was in Casper, Wyoming, ultimately leading to the arrest yesterday evening.

Marquez is being held for investigation of First-Degree Murder. Per standard protocol, the Denver District Attorney’s office will make the final determination of charges.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, the booking photo and arrest affidavit are not available for release.

