Rawlins PD Ask for Help ID’ing Man who Allegedly Robbed Convenience Store with a Gun, Made off with Cash and Beef Jerky

The Rawlins Police Department say on Monday night, at 8:25 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at the Stinker Store in Carbon County, located at 302 Airport Road.

Police say an African American man wearing tan pants, a face mask, black shoes, and a gray hoodie entered the store, displayed a handgun to the cashier, and stole US currency along with a bag of beef jerky. The release did not say how much money was stolen.

After the robbery he was seen entering a dark colored vehicle and heading east on Cedar Street towards Interstate 80 or Highway 76.

The Rawlins Police Department asks for assistance in identifying the suspect, shown in the attached photos. The Carbon County Sherrif Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol also responded and are assisting. If you have any information, please call the Rawlins Police Department at 307-328-4530 or your local law enforcement agency.

