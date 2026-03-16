Natrona Recent Arrest Log (03/14/26 - 03/16/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Donald Young, 63, Fail to appear

Trey Watson, 34, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Nicholas Malone, 34, Controlled substance Poss Meth

Justus Lowe, 25, Fail to Comply

Justin Fraser, 35, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR

Christopher Hulon, 42, Serving weekends

Patrick Case, 32, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Sold from Drive Up Window

Terry Gamble, 47, Fail to Comply

Charles Marcus, 54, DWUI, Open Container

Michael Duckworth, 49, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Ronald Knapp, 33, Fail to Comply

Janson Lentz, 56, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE

Matthew Walker, 28, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Jennifer Fountaine, 44, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Britt McElroy, 58, Apply pressure on throat or neck

Richard Smith, 66, Burglary; building

Victoria Joseph, 55, Camping Restricted-In the City A, Trespassing

WYDOT Shares Winter Travel Alert, Photos from Around the State 6 March 2026. WYDOT: Some snapshots from around the state this morning. Snow, blowing snow, black ice, slick spots and other hazards impacting southern Wyoming and many mountain routes around the state as well. It's been a dry winter so let's remember:

