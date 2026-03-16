Natrona Recent Arrest Log (03/14/26 - 03/16/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (03/14/26 – 03/16/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Donald Young, 63, Fail to appear
Trey Watson, 34, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Nicholas Malone, 34, Controlled substance Poss Meth
Justus Lowe, 25, Fail to Comply
Justin Fraser, 35, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR
Christopher Hulon, 42, Serving weekends
Patrick Case, 32, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Sold from Drive Up Window
Terry Gamble, 47, Fail to Comply
Charles Marcus, 54, DWUI, Open Container
Michael Duckworth, 49, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Ronald Knapp, 33, Fail to Comply
Janson Lentz, 56, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE
Matthew Walker, 28, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
Jennifer Fountaine, 44, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Britt McElroy, 58, Apply pressure on throat or neck
Richard Smith, 66, Burglary; building
Victoria Joseph, 55, Camping Restricted-In the City A, Trespassing
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