In January 2025, 62-year-old James Short was standing at his desk at home in Casper when he felt something strange in his chest.

“It was a weird sensation,” Short recalled. “It’s hard to explain.”

That brief moment led to a series of tests that uncovered a serious and previously undiagnosed heart condition. Doctors discovered Short had a supraventricular arrhythmia, causing an irregular heartbeat, along with a bicuspid aortic valve—a hereditary condition where the heart valve has two leaflets instead of the usual three.

Further evaluation revealed aortic stenosis, a dangerous narrowing of the valve that limits blood flow throughout the body.

Looking back, there had been subtle warning signs. An avid hiker and fisherman, Short had noticed that climbing the trails on Casper Mountain required more frequent rest breaks in recent years. He initially blamed lingering COVID-19 effects and even used an inhaler for relief.

“I never thought there could be something wrong with my heart,” he said.

Doctors had actually detected a heart murmur when Short was just eight years old, but it had never caused problems—until now.

After researching treatment options, including care outside Wyoming, Short learned he wasn’t eligible for a minimally invasive valve procedure and would instead need open-heart surgery. He ultimately chose to stay close to home, trusting Joseph Monfre, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

Dr. Monfre performed the aortic valve replacement in December.

The surgeon later described Short’s valve as one of the worst he had ever seen.

“Once you have this problem, it really affects your long-term survival,” Monfre said, encouraging people to seek medical attention if something feels off. “Get an echocardiogram. Hopefully you don’t have to come see us, but we’re here if you do.”

Despite the seriousness of the procedure, Short spent just three days in the hospital.

“I had no fear, no anxiety. I was treated so well,” he said. “If I could give everyone 11 stars, I would.”

Jenny Swanson, a cardiac surgery physician assistant who assisted during the operation, has continued to follow his recovery.

“It’s really cool to see how active he’s been able to be after surgery,” she said.

The change has been dramatic. Short and his wife now walk three to five miles every day.

“My wife has to ask me to slow down now,” he said.

Short recently completed his final day of cardiac rehabilitation and is eager to return to normal life. With spring approaching, he’s looking forward to fishing again and traveling with his wife to Greece and Italy.

More than anything, he says the experience showed him the quality of care available close to home.

“I just really can’t say enough about the great care that we can get right here in Wyoming,” Short said. “I would never see a reason to leave Casper to have this done.”

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