Natrona Recent Arrest Log (03/12/26 - 03/13/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (03/12/26 – 03/13/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Benjamin Croley, 46 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant 3 oz. or less
Isaiah Murchison-Le-Beau, 23 - Criminal Warrant
Kelley Faylor, 46 - Serve Jail Time
Michael Stephens, 42 - Courtesy Hold
Carlos Ortega, 32 - County Warrant/Hold
Joseph Crandall, 44 - Hold for District Court
Jasmine Thompson, 23 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant
Rayburn Underwood, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant
Denise Cramer, 56 - Fail to Comply
Colton Robb, 20 - Hold for Probation
Felix Caal, 25 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
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