Natrona Recent Arrest Log (03/12/26 - 03/13/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Benjamin Croley, 46 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant 3 oz. or less

Isaiah Murchison-Le-Beau, 23 - Criminal Warrant

Kelley Faylor, 46 - Serve Jail Time

Michael Stephens, 42 - Courtesy Hold

Carlos Ortega, 32 - County Warrant/Hold

Joseph Crandall, 44 - Hold for District Court

Jasmine Thompson, 23 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant

Rayburn Underwood, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant

Denise Cramer, 56 - Fail to Comply

Colton Robb, 20 - Hold for Probation

Felix Caal, 25 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

WYDOT Shares Winter Travel Alert, Photos from Around the State 6 March 2026. WYDOT: Some snapshots from around the state this morning. Snow, blowing snow, black ice, slick spots and other hazards impacting southern Wyoming and many mountain routes around the state as well. It's been a dry winter so let's remember:

