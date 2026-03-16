Drivers across Wyoming are seeing a sharp jump at the pump this week.

According to a new survey from GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in the state have risen 40.9 cents per gallon over the past week, bringing the statewide average to $3.45 per gallon.

That’s a significant increase compared to recent months. Prices are now 78.4 cents higher than a month ago and 47.8 cents higher than this time last year.

The cost of diesel is also climbing. The national average price of diesel increased 34 cents in the past week, reaching $4.95 per gallon.

Gas prices across Wyoming vary widely depending on location. GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in the state was $2.79 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.49, creating a $1.70 difference between the lowest and highest prices.

Nationwide, drivers are seeing similar trends. The national average price of gasoline rose 23.2 cents over the past week, reaching $3.68 per gallon. That’s 80 cents higher than a month ago and 66.1 cents more than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports at over 150,000 gas stations.

Neighboring cities are also experiencing rising prices:

Fort Collins: $3.80 per gallon, up 41.6 cents from last week

Ogden: $3.56 per gallon, up 40.5 cents

Billings: $3.29 per gallon, up 16.4 cents

Analysts say global tensions and seasonal factors are contributing to the spike.

“Consumers continue to feel the sting of rising oil, gasoline, and diesel costs as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain elevated,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Until we see a meaningful resumption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, upward pressure on fuel prices is likely to persist.”

De Haan also noted that many regions are switching to summer gasoline blends, which typically cost more to produce, creating what he called a “double headwind” that could keep prices rising in the coming weeks.

Looking back historically, Wyoming’s current average remains below the spike seen in 2022 but is higher than prices recorded in recent years:

March 16, 2025: $2.97 per gallon (U.S. average $3.02)

March 16, 2024: $3.06 per gallon (U.S. average $3.45)

March 16, 2023: $3.35 per gallon (U.S. average $3.43)

March 16, 2022: $3.99 per gallon (U.S. average $4.29)

March 16, 2021: $2.81 per gallon (U.S. average $2.87)

With both global pressures and seasonal changes at play, analysts warn Wyoming drivers may continue to see rising prices at the pump in the weeks ahead.

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