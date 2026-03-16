My go-to background show while folding laundry is Sex and the City. Don't judge.

There’s something oddly soothing about watching Carrie Bradshaw sit in her tiny New York apartment, cigarette in hand, tapping away on that chunky late-’90s laptop like she’s solving the mysteries of modern romance in real time. Très chic. Different decade, same problems.

Of course, the show is famous for its fashion — the heels, the dresses, the very New York nightlife glam. But every now and then you catch something else entirely: a glimpse of street style. And by street style, I mean the unofficial uniform of hoodies, sneakers, tanks, and graphic tees. The polar opposite of the characters’ evening wardrobes.

It’s funny, because those casual pieces actually tell a bigger story about fashion in the ’90s. Streetwear was exploding in cities like New York at the time, blending influences from hip-hop culture, surf and skate brands, and Japanese street fashion. The whole movement was built on individuality and self-expression — the idea that style didn’t have to come from a runway or a designer label to matter.

Street fashion, at its core, is exactly what it sounds like: style created from the ground up. Not dictated by studios or fashion houses, but shaped by youth culture and the energy of the city itself. It’s a mix-and-match world where everything from thrift store finds to niche designers can end up side by side.

Which brings me to a moment that happened during one of my sock-matching marathons.

I glanced up at the TV just in time to see Carrie wearing this:

Screenshot from Sex in the City, Netflix Screenshot from Sex in the City, Netflix loading...

Naturally, curiosity got the better of me. The shirt referenced a “Circle S Ranch” in Laramie — which sent me down a small internet rabbit hole. But as far as I can tell, I couldn’t find any Circle S Ranch in Laramie that matches the shirt.

There are a few Circle S Ranches around Wyoming, but I couldn’t track down a tank or tee like the one Carrie was wearing. So now I’m wondering: was it made by the show’s costume department to look authentic? Or was it based on a real place that just doesn’t exist anymore?

If anyone knows the story, please enlighten me. You can comment on Facebook page or submit a news tip, I'd appreciate it.

What makes it even more interesting is how timely the look feels now. Wyoming-inspired pieces — jackets, hats, jerseys — are noticeably everywhere at the moment.

I was recently in Phoenix and saw a girl wearing a vintage Wyoming Cowboys jersey as a dress, topped with a cowgirl hat. Naturally, I asked if she was from Wyoming. She said no. She just thought it looked cool. I agreed.

The whole “cowboycore” aesthetic has been making its way into urban fashion lately — blending authentic ranch wear with more elevated, modern styling. Part of that Western revival is thanks to the massive popularity of shows like Yellowstone, along with celebrities and designers embracing the look.

Denim, boots, ranch jackets, and vintage rodeo graphics aren’t just rural staples — they’re style statements in cities thousands of miles away.

Which means somewhere out there, Carrie Bradshaw might have accidentally been ahead of the curve… wearing Wyoming streetwear before it was cool.

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