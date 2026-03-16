The Casper Police Department, alongside public safety partners, conducted a full evacuation and search of the Walmart Supercenter on the city’s east side Sunday evening following a reported bomb threat.

At approximately 7:35 p.m., officers responded to the threat and, out of an abundance of caution, evacuated the store while first responders began investigating. Residents and motorists were asked to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to safely manage the situation.

After a thorough search of the store and surrounding area, authorities confirmed at 8:50 p.m. that no suspicious devices or hazards were found. The threat is now believed to be unfounded.

“Reports of this nature are taken very seriously,” the Casper Police Department said. “Trained first responders conducted a comprehensive search to ensure the safety of employees, customers, and the surrounding community. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation while emergency personnel worked to resolve this incident safely.”

The Walmart has since reopened, and authorities continue to monitor the area as a precaution.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) loading...

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