Rawlins Man Charged With Terroristic Threats, Intimidation with an Improvised Pipe Bomb

Rawlins Police Department posted a news release to Facebook alleging that on Tuesday, December 13, at about 9:30 p.m., a Rawlins Police Sergeant observed a conversion van being operated in the industrial area on the east end of Rawlins.

The Sergeant recognized the vehicle as a local resident's, Virgil Hubert Matthews, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for bond revocation.

The release said the police sergeant initiated a traffic stop, but when he approached the vehicle, the man locked the doors and refused to exit.

Matthews appeared to be holding an improvised explosive device (pipe bomb) and a lighter.

Additional units from the Rawlins Police, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation responded to assist.

The Rawlins Fire Department and Memorial Hospital of Carbon County EMS responded, and first responders closed the area of the event. A Hostage Negotiator from the Rawlins Police Department also responded and began communicating with Matthews.

The Sweetwater County Joint SWAT Team and Sweetwater County Bomb Squad were requested to assist and responded to the scene. Matthews was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Carbon County Detention Center where he was charged with Terroristic Threats, Interference with a Peace Officer, and Intimidation with an Explosive Device. Material was recovered from Matthews’ van which is believed to have been used to replicate an explosive device. The RPD does not believe there is further risk to the public.