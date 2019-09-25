Prosecutors Say Casper Man Molested Child Over Several Years

A Casper man is accused of molesting a girl, who was born in 2002, in alleged incidents dating back to 2013.

Clinton Michael Carey is charged with a single count each of first-, second- and third-degree sexual assault. He could face up to 85 years behind bars if convicted on all charges.

He pleaded not guilty to each count in Natrona County District Court Wednesday morning. The third-degree charge allegedly occurred in September 2018 with the first- and second-degree charges occurring between August 2013 and September 2016.

Casper police began investigating Carey after a school counselor reported the possible abuse, court documents say.

The affidavit says Carey and the victim lived in the same home.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, during the early morning hours of September 15, 2018, the alleged victim and Carey were in the same room when he allegedly asked her to take off her pants. Carey then allegedly made the victim pose for him.

The affidavit says that when the alleged victim told investigators Carey had a history of sexually abusing her and told police that she recounted incidents that were sexual in nature dating back to when she was 8-years-old.

At the time, the victim said, "she was an oblivious kid," according to the affidavit.

In the affidavit, the alleged victim recalls incidents that occurred during the summer before she entered 6th grade. In those, Carey allegedly inappropriately touched and gawked at the alleged victim.

When the victim tried to cover up, Carey allegedly called her a prude.

A trial date in the case has not yet been set.