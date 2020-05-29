Probe: US Interior Official Used Office for Personal Gain

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Investigators in a report obtained by The Associated Press say a senior Trump administration official misused his office for private gain by capitalizing on his government connections to help get a family member hired at the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General says Assistant Interior Secretary Douglas Domenech used his position to induce a senior EPA official to help his son-in-law get a job at the agency in 2017.

It's the second finding of ethics violations by Domenech in the past six months.

The AP obtained the report with details of the investigation ahead of its public release.