Police Arrest Protesters Who Remained at US-Canada Bridge
WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police have moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, trying to end a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that have hurt the economy of both nations.
But they've held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, where local and national police formed a joint command center.
Protesters have paralyzed downtown, infuriated residents who are fed up with police inaction, and turned up the pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Windsor police said arrests were being made and vehicles were being towed Sunday near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit to Canadian auto plants.
