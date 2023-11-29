Pro-Palestine Protesters Plant Themselves at Casper Business Center (PHOTOS)

Pro-Palestine Protesters Plant Themselves at Casper Business Center (PHOTOS)

Kolby Fedore, TSM

A group of pro-Palestine protesters planted themselves at the Casper Business Center on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to take their message to First Street: "Free Palestine" read a long sign they held up, "End the Genocide."

As of noon, the gathering was vocal, but not violent.

Cars zipped by, some honked. The protesters cheered. Bodies laid on the cold cement steps unperturbed as people shuffled in and out of the business center.

@k2radionews Pro-Palestine Protesters gather in Downtown Casper, WY to demand for a ceasefire. #casper #protestors #palestine ♬ original sound - K2 Radio News

Pro Palestine Protesters in Downtown Casper

29 November 2023

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

The Nest Artist Co-Op Gallery

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Categories: Casper News, News, Wyoming News

More From K2 Radio