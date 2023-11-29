Pro-Palestine Protesters Plant Themselves at Casper Business Center (PHOTOS)
A group of pro-Palestine protesters planted themselves at the Casper Business Center on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to take their message to First Street: "Free Palestine" read a long sign they held up, "End the Genocide."
As of noon, the gathering was vocal, but not violent.
Cars zipped by, some honked. The protesters cheered. Bodies laid on the cold cement steps unperturbed as people shuffled in and out of the business center.
@k2radionews Pro-Palestine Protesters gather in Downtown Casper, WY to demand for a ceasefire. #casper #protestors #palestine ♬ original sound - K2 Radio News
Pro Palestine Protesters in Downtown Casper
29 November 2023
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
The Nest Artist Co-Op Gallery
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media