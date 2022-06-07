Pregnant Woman Allegedly Attacks Guard At Larimer County Jail

A guard at the Larimer County Jail was forced to point his taser at a woman who was 29 weeks pregnant in order to stop the woman from attacking him.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, the guard had just finished a routine check of the intake area when the woman threw a book at him, hitting him in the face. The post says that since the guard knew the woman was pregnant, he retreated and ordered her to stop attacking him.

But she continued her attack, hitting him in the face with her fist. The guard called for help and kept trying to avoid the attack rather than hitting her back.

The woman finally backed off when the guard pulled his Taser and pointed it at her. The taser was not fired. The inmate was taken to the hospital where she was found to not be injured. The guard was treated for minor injuries.

The post quotes jail division commander Bobby Moll as saying:

"This inmate showed no regard for her own safety or that of her unborn child. Our deputy did care and made excellent decisions to minimize his own injuries without harming the inmate. I’m very proud of how the deputy handled this situation.”

Authorities are not releasing the name of the inmate.