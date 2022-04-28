Laramie County Deputy Who Survived Deadly Shootout ‘Doing Good’

A Laramie County deputy who survived a deadly shootout in northeast Cheyenne earlier this month is "doing good," according to sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday, April 2.

The sheriff's office says it all started when deputies tried to stop Rance Tillman, 31, of Cheyenne, in the area of Cahill Park for a prior assault at Laramie County Community College and a pursuit ensued.

Get our free mobile app

The chase ended in the area of Miles Court, just northwest of King Soopers, with a deputy getting shot and Tillman getting killed.

The deputy was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and released the following Wednesday.

"He's come into the office a few times," Warner told KGAB Radio on Thursday. "He's looking good and plans on coming back."

The deputy's recovery period is expected to last several months.

"I think he'll make a full recovery," said Warner.

The incident is still under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

For more information about the shooting, check out our earlier posts: