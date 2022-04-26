Fort Collins Police Arrest Armed Man Wanted For Child Sex Assault

Police in Fort Collins recently arrested an armed, uncooperative suspect who was wanted for sexually assaulting children.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page.

According to the post, police, last year received reports of sexual assaults that happened in 2016. The suspect was Dakota Colvin, who was 19 at the time of the alleged incidents. Colvin is accused of sexually assaulting two young children whom he knew in the summer of 2016, with the assaults occurring on numerous occasions over several months.

After a lengthy investigation, a warrant for Colvin was issued earlier this month. On April 22, police contacted Colvin in the 800 block of East Harmony Road. Colvin, who was armed, refused to surrender to the police. But officers deployed K9 officer Eleiko and were able to take Colvin safely into custody.

According to the post, a handgun was taken from Colvin when he was arrested.

According to the post, Colvin was booked on the following charges:

* Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (class 3 felony) * Pattern of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust – 3 counts (class 3 felony) * Felony menacing (class 5 felony) ​* Resisting arrest (class 2 misdemeanor)

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail and issued a combined $85,000 cash/surety bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Detective Justin Butler at 970-221-6340.