Man Survives Being Kidnapped, Assaulted In Fort Collins
Fort Collins police say two suspects are behind bars in connection with the kidnapping and assault of a man earlier this month.
That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, the investigation started on May 8 when police got a call from someone on Sherwood Forest Court.
The caller said an injured man had knocked on their door and asked for help.
When officers arrived they spoke to a 44-year-old man who said he had been kidnapped from a convenience store and driven to a storage facility on South Mulberry Street.
He told police he was then assaulted and stabbed before the suspects drove him to a different neighborhood and dropped him off. The man was taken to a local hospital, and police say he is expected to survive.
Police then got a search warrant for the storage facility where the assault happened. The investigation then led to a pair of arrests, according to the post: